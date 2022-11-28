ROCKPORT — A holiday book fair in Rockport offers visitors a selection for readers of all ages as well as an opportunity to meet two dozen authors.
Literary Cape Ann invites shoppers and book lovers to meet many of this region’s authors and buy their books, as well as books by other authors, for holiday gift-giving.
Organizers note that the holiday book and author fair takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, one of Rockport’s most fun and festive days, at Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, at 25 Main St., downtown. All are welcome to stop by and enjoy conversations with 24 of the North Shore’s authors and poets at this festive gathering.
Also taking place in Rockport on Saturday is the arrival of Santa on a lobster boat at Rockport Harbor and the tree lighting and carols in Dock Square.
Visitors to the book fair can choose from New England history, mysteries, literary novels, poetry, memoir, science fiction, cookbooks, children’s books and related merchandise.
Also present will be authors from Salem State University, including those representing its literary magazine, Soundings East, as well as authors from the Gloucester Writers Center. The Bookstore of Gloucester will sell additional titles.
The featured authors are: Edith Maxwell/Maddie Day, mystery fiction; Julie Hennrikus/Julieanne Holmes/J.A. Hennrikus, mystery fiction; Cate Conte/Liz Mugavero, mystery fiction; Innkeepers of Rockport: cookbook; Mary Faino, children’s books; Susie Rich, children’s books; Peter Swanson, fiction; Dianne C. Braley, fiction; Elizabeth de Veer, fiction; Kevin Carey, poetry, plays, fiction; M.P. Carver, poetry; Meghan Miraglia, poetry; Alexandria Peary, poetry; J.D. Scrimgeour, poetry, nonfiction; Heather Wright, poet; Kristin Czarnecki, memoir; Virginia McKinnon, memoir; Dan Duffy, nonfiction; Kyle Fiske, fiction; David Caiati, science fiction; Bonnie Sylvester, children’s book; Daniel Gagnon, history; Martin Ray, essays; Susan Oleksiw, mystery fiction; Bill Scannell, fiction; Wayne Soini, fiction and nonfiction; and the Woodman family, cookbook/memoir.
Everyone who buys a book will be eligible to win one of two baskets of books at the raffle. Refreshments will be for sale at Brothers Brew and Brackett’s. Organizers thanked Brackett’s and The Bookstore of Gloucester for helping make this event possible.
Literary Cape Ann, a nonprofit organization, commemorates Toad Hall bookstore, which closed in 2017 after 45 years in business. Its mission is to provide Cape Ann with information and events that reinforce the value and importance of the literary arts.