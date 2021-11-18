Francis Mpfuranziza fled the Democratic Republic of Congo during ethnic violence.
Blanca Martinez is an immigrant representative from the Essex County Community Foundation.
Together they’ll set the tone this Saturday, Nov. 20, as the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s 2021 Symposium focuses on the “new era” the U.S. faces as global migration continues to escalate.
The symposium, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the meetinghouse, provides an open forum for the community to come together to discuss current issues of great importance, and as migration — long clouded by politics— moves, under the current administration’s evolving policies, more in line with the nation’s humanitarian traditions, it will ask: “Where are we? and where are we going?”
One thing is clear. A more comprehensive approach to relieving the pressures at our borders is needed, and symposium presenters will address how that might work.
On the panel will be Alexandra Weber, chief institutional advancement officer for the International Institute of New England in Boston; Elsabel Rincon, founder and executive director of The Welcome Immigrant Network in Salem; Melissa Buchanan, English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) coordinator for the Wellspring Adult Learning Center in Gloucester; and the Rev. Alice Erickson, a Gloucester resident active in resettling refugees.
Together, they’ll take on topics including documented and undocumented immigrants, unaccompanied children, trafficking, and the expectations and experiences of resettled immigrants. Border concerns and legal and tax issues will be addressed in a roundtable discussion concluding the program, followed by a question and answer session.
The event is free to the public. Refreshments will be on hand during breaks in the three-hour program. Masks are a must and proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test are required.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse, located at the corner of Church and Middle streets, is the home of the Unitarian Universalist Church. Parking is available on the green and at parking lots nearby.
For more information and the complete event schedule, visit https://bit.ly/3DsX5Yi.