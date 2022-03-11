The second annual Cape Ann Museum COVID Memorial paid tribute to those who died during the pandemic with paintings, paper lanterns and personal reflections.
The museum and the city come together Thursday night with local artists, faith leaders, lawmakers and city officials to mark the two-year anniversary of the shutdown due to the coronavirus, while also honoring those who died and whose lives were changed.
As such, and with case counts on the wane in the region, the event was held both in-person, with about 25 people in the museum’s downstairs auditorium, and it was also livestreamed. Some of those attending lit paper lanterns with battery-operated tea lights. Six lanterns were set up on the stage to honor the six million victims of COVID worldwide.
The state’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported Gloucester had 4,995 cases, Rockport had 826 cases, Essex had 518 cases and Manchester, 575. The state has seen nearly 1.55 million cases and nearly 23,000 deaths.
Local leaders who spoke included Mayor Greg Verga and state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, along with members of the Associated Clergy of Cape Ann, the Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell, pastor of the Trinity Congregational Church, UCC; the Rev. Rona Tyndall, pastor of the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church; and the Rev. Janet Parsons, minister of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church.
Nurse and local artist Vanessa Michalak presented paintings and stories from her series, “The Nurse Project,” which features large-scale portraits done with broad, rough brush strokes of nurses wearing full face shields or red marks on their faces from wearing masks for long hours.
“Even under the worst of circumstances, nurses have continued to do their very best to advocate for their patients and their families,” Michalak said. “Now, as we enter year three, it is more important than ever to remember those health care workers who have died; 3,600 were lost in the very first wave of the pandemic.” Michalak urged people to advocate for those still caring for patients, given depleted nurse staffing levels, which have been exacerbated by poor working conditions.
“But nurses want people to understand, that this nursing shortage is not only the result of nurses nearing retirement, or the blatant burdens of the pandemic. It is also the result of the systematic problems within the United States health care system that have persisted for years,” Michalak said.
“We pulled into that pod of safety,” Mayor Verga recalled about the early weeks of the pandemic, “but there was also a sense of unity and the fact that, not just a slogan, we all were in this together. It didn’t matter if you lived below the poverty line or if you were a billionaire, your chances of getting COVID was just as good as anybody around you. So, we learned to live with the new normal of masks, and social distancing, just trying to be vigilant. Washing our groceries when we got home.” Verga lamented that this sense of unity did not last long.
Tarr said even as one looks at the stories of what went on during the pandemic, “even as we think of all of those things, it’s imperative that we take a moment to reflect not only on how we’ve been inspired, but what we lost.”
Cape Ann Museum’s librarian and archivist Trenton Carls spoke about the parallel of Cape Ann’s response to the 1918 flu pandemic by showing a video by 1623 Studios Producer Kory Curcuru, who used archives, newspapers and photos to paint a timeline of Cape Ann’s response to the flu pandemic 100 years ago. It’s important to be able to look back, Carls said, “because it was a sign that we as a community have been through this before, and that we can get through this again.”
“To be sure that this story and this moment in time is preserved” Carls said, “the CAM Library and Archives has issued an open call for the community to donate their stories and photographs, diaries, letters and anything else they would like future generations to know about their time on Cape Ann during the past two years.”
After the three clergy members read poetry and read aloud names shared with the museum of those who died from COVID-19, they invited the audience to add a name, and Emily Smith of Gloucester tearfully added the name of “Roger C. Smith” who died from COVID on April 5, 2021 at age 57.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.