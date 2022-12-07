Menorah lightings on tap for festival of lights

The Jewish community on Cape Ann will be getting into the spirit of the eight-day festival of lights with Hanukkah starting at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18. There will be menorah lightings in Rockport, Gloucester and Ipswich.
Hanukkah is an eight-day festival that this year takes place Dec. 18 to 26. It commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrian-Greeks and the rededication of the Temple in 164 B.C., according to various sources. As the story goes, when the Maccabees went to light the Temple’s lamp, they found only one cruse of olive oil had not been defiled. But when they lit the menorah, the oil lasted eight days until a new batch could be prepared.
In Gloucester, Temple Ahavat Achim has scheduled a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. as the congregation lights its distinctive lobster trap menorah in front of the temple at 60 Middle St.
There’ll also be singing with a live band, latkes or fried potato pancakes, and hot apple cider, as well as Hanukkah gelt for kids and more. While the event is free, registration is requested at www.taagloucester.org or by calling 978-281-0739.
Chabad of Cape Ann is scheduled to light a 9-foot menorah in Rockport on the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 18. The lighting will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Rockport Visitor Information Center on the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway.
The program is for all ages and it will include doughnuts, latkes, children’s activities and music. The event is open to the community and there is no charge to participate and no affiliation is necessary.
RSVPs appreciated at ChabadCapeAnn.com/Chanukah.
The lighting of the menorah in Rockport by Chabad of Cape Ann, which is affiliated with Chabad of the North Shore in Swampscott, will be one of 15,000 large public menorah lightings worldwide as part of a Hanukkah campaign by Chabad symbolizing the universal message of religious freedom and publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle.
“The message of Hanukkah is the message of light,” said Chabad of Cape Ann Rabbi Avremi Raichik of Gloucester. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
Chabad of Cape Ann will also be holding a Hanukkah pop-up shop and pre-holiday celebration at the Chabad Jewish Center, 37 Main St., Gloucester, on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pop-up will feature a selection of menorahs, chocolate gelt, decorations and gifts. There will also be crafts and activities for kids plus balloons, refreshments and dreidels.
You can also send a message to schedule to shop on other days by emailing rabbi@chabadcapeann.com.
Chabad has also scheduled a Hanukkah celebration in Ipswich on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the bottom of Town Hill and a party at 6 p.m. at Gathr, 42 Market St. The event will feature children’s activities, latkes, doughnuts and music. You can email Rivky@chabadcapeann.com for more info.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.