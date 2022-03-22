ROCKPORT — A Google search about what looked like a blob of liquid silver on the floor lead a resident to call 911 to request a hazardous material crew.
A HAZMAT team was called to a Phillips Avenue home Sunday evening to tend to a mercury spill.
The spill came from an antique mirror that the homeowner’s son, John Heinzmann Jr., said was moved in the home on Saturday. The next day, he noticed a strange blob of liquid where the mirror once stood. After a quick Google search, Heinzmann learned the liquid was mercury and he needed to call 911.
“I didn’t even know they used mercury to make mirrors back in the day,” he said. “The mirror is around 110 years old.”
Most 16th century mirrors were produced using a liquid mercury amalgam, according to the Northeast Waste Management Officials’ Association. “The mercury is actually contained in the reflective layer behind the glass portion of the mirror,” the association says on its website. “Mirror makers stopped using mercury in the 1840s, instead switching to silver nitrate, which is still used today.”
Besides antique mirrors , some other household items that may contain mercury are thermometers, barometers, clock pendulums, organs and “mercury glass” vases.
Rockport Fire, Police and Ambulance personnel were dispatched to the house as well. No medical emergencies were reported.
“(The HAZMAT team) let us back in after they checked everything out,” Heinzmann said. “They said the fumes in the air were minimal.”
Police checked back in with the Heinzmann family Monday morning, and there have been no issues since.
“We have a professional that’s cleaning it up,” Heinzmann said.
