Merrimac veteran dedicated to helping troops

MERRIMAC — Vietnam War veteran Dudley Farquhar remembers the excitement of receiving a “care package” in the mail during his service and has spent the past 10 years working to bring that same feeling to men and women serving overseas in the U.S. military.
Farquhar, a 71-year-old Newburyport native and Merrimac resident, served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, a time when the highlight of his day would be receiving boxes filled with Humpty Dumpty potato chips from his father, along with other goods that were shared among his comrades.
Long after returning home, Farquhar has stayed committed to supporting members of the military, having spent decades advocating for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.
In 2009, Farquhar and his wife, Barbara Farquhar, started sending goods to soldiers in Afghanistan and soon named their volunteer effort Operation Platoon Mom after the mother of one of their first beneficiaries.
Recalling his own appreciation for care packages in Vietnam, Farquhar started sending boxes of coffee, which he highlighted as being an especially indispensable item for soldiers.
“I knew firsthand ... what that package meant. It reminds people of being back home,” Farquhar said. “And especially in the infantry, they don’t get good coffee, but they need something strong that will keep them awake.”
To support his efforts, he has carried out fundraising on his own to supplement an annual budget given to him by the Telecom Pioneers of America, which is the recognized charity of his former employers, Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent Technologies of North Andover.
In addition, Farquhar said he also has received support in the form of money and goods from military organizations and local businesses, including Tendercrop Farm in Newbury, Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury and Dianne’s Fine Desserts in Newburyport.
While he began by sending just coffee, Farquhar eventually expanded his efforts. Some of his most recent shipments involved sending school supplies and games to an elementary school in Djibouti, and sending boxes of canned sardines and tomato sauce to a group of soldiers.
“What’s unique is that I send them what they ask for, and not what the person on this end thinks they might need,” Farquhar said, adding that many men and women have emailed him over the years to thank him.
“It’s so much appreciated, and it’s amazing some of the things they request,” he said.
While Farquhar said 2019 might be the last year for the current chapter of Operation Platoon Mom, he hopes to apply for a grant from AT&T next year so he can continue his volunteer efforts in a smaller way.
“I hope I can continue to do this,” he said. “This is my way of giving back, even when I’m not in the military anymore.”
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
