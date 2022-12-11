There were lots of free attractions, things to do and places to see along the roughly half-mile stretch of Middle Street on Saturday. And it was capped by lighting of Lobster Trap Christmas Tree downtown as night descended.
Music came from Trinity Church's Bell choir, the Cape Ann Big Band, “Reset Button” Brass Band and Jambalaya Brass strolling around Middle Street during the day.
Attendees took in holiday sing-a-longs, cookie walks, holiday and other seasonal fair and sales, ornament-making workshops, a Hanukkah talk, a children’s choir concert and tours of the historic churches on the route. They also visited City Hall to judge for themselves the entries in annual Gingerbread House Contest and perhaps ate at the popular Fish Chowder luncheon at the Unitarian Universalist Church mid-day.
Cape Ann Museum offered free admission, art and holiday activities, a shadow puppet story time, tours of the 1804 Captain Elias Davis House decorated for the season and a light-bending Prisms Demonstration. Then the museum's parking lot was turned into a canvas as "Brighter Ignited: An Illuminated Public Art Experience," an mobile art exhibit designed by artist Tova Speter and presented by the Jewish Arts Collaborative, was illuminated.
The day of seasonal celebration culminated with the Lobster Trap Christimas Tree lighting at the police station plaza. The 3-story tree was constructed from more than 300 traps borrowed from local lobstermen and put together by a small group of volunteers.
Scores of schoolchildren and members of other groups painted the hundreds of buoys used to decorate the tree at Cape Ann Haven. Once the tree is dismantled in mid January, they’ll be held at Cape Ann Art Haven for a week. During that time and a planned weekend crafter day for families, parents will be able to take home their children’s buoys for a $25 donation per family to Art Haven, said executive director Traci Thayne Corbett.