MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex Regional Middle School students are participating in the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge, a campaign designed to reduce the use of soft plastics.
The Trex Challenge asks students across the country to collect and recycle soft plastics such as bread wrappers, plastic cereal bags, bubble wrap, and sandwich bags.
The Manchester Essex Middle School Green Team — students Sean Aloi, Nate Chamberlain, Owen Gaudet, Anabel Ghirardi, and Arion Stremple — is leading the local challenge, which opened on America Recycles Day, Nov. 15, and ends on Earth Day, April 22.
During the challenge period, students, faculty, and staff of the middle and high schools will deposit soft plastics in collections boxes the Green Team has placed throughout the middle and high school building. Ghirardi also designed and displayed several posters.
The Green Team plans to build an ocean-themed structure from the plastic it collects. Before deciding upon and designing the larger structure, team members will experiment with various prototypes. Their first prototype is a jellyfish.
“We want to build awareness around the realities of soft plastic in our environment,” said science teacher Kia Petrie, who advises the Green Team. “These plastics cannot be recycled. They go to landfills and stay in our environment forever, which impacts the health of the planet and those who live on it.”