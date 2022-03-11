After selling out three shows on opening weekend, the O’Maley Academy’s Drama Club is presenting Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” again this weekend.
More than 100 sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders of O’Maley Innovation Middle School make up the double casts and crews of this hour-long production. The musical is based on the animated 1989 Disney film of the same name and the classic story of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen about a mermaid who dreams of the world above the sea and gives up her voice to find love.
Shows are at the school, 32 Cherry St., on Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 13, at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per adult, and $5 for children and seniors. They can be purchased through TicketLeap at https://omaley-drama.ticketleap.com/the-little-mermaidjr/