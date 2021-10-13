ROCKPORT — The young thespians at Rockport Middle School are staging “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” this week.
The students are performing in a unique outdoor venue — a large tent in front of the Jerden’s Lane — to make a safe performance arena for all in the midst of COVID-19 concerns, said teacher Drea Bush.
Keith McCarthy is directing the performances, which are on Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.
The play is retelling of the famous Washington Irving short story about teacher Ichabod Crane’s courting of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel in the town of Sleepy Hollow, and how the legendary Headless Horseman decides his fate.