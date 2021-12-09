The Middle Street Walk is back this year, although in a smaller way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities to celebrate the season are many and will take place along the historic street in the heart of Gloucester this Saturday, Dec. 11.
The programs begin at 10 a.m., and the day culminates in the lighting of the Lobster Trap Tree at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Gloucester Police Station, 197 Main St., with its buoy adornments, painted by local children under the auspices of Cape Ann Art Haven.
Many of the Middle Street Walk activities takes place this year at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., and Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St.
Organizers note that there will be plenty to do for people of all ages, from children’s crafts to docent-led tours, and the museum is free to residents that day.
Although the Cape Ann Big Band will not give a concert at City Hall auditorium this year, its musicians will stroll up and down Middle Street sharing their music from noon to 1 p.m.
Due to the logistics of the pandemic, this year the school bands and choruses will not be on the schedule. However, there will be pop-up music events such as children singing at St. John Church, 48 Middle St., at 1 p.m., and a 30-minute outdoor carol sing-along at Trinity Congregational Church, 78 Middle St., at 2 p.m.
The popular Gingerbread contest will be held at Sawyer Free Library, which will offer a special “Samuel Sawyer Award” for the best gingerbread representation of a historic Gloucester building. Top prizes for the Historic Gloucester Gingerbread Houses include $100 and $50 Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce gift certificates. All gingerbread house entries will be displayed at the library throughout the day. The contest is open to all ages and all styles of entries, entered individually or as a group, and there can be more than one entry by participants. For more information including contest rules and to register, visit middlestreetwalk.org.
The library will have activities throughout the day celebrating the theme “Where the Past is the Present.” That includes an exhibition of “Then and Now” featuring photographs of Middle Street on display throughout the library. Archival photographs are juxtaposed with current photos of the same places on Middle Street. There will be 15-minute tours of the Works Progress Administration murals at the historic Saunders House with Lisa Mehlin, a professional conservator, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required for the free tours at sawyefreelibrary.org, and go to “calendar.”
Santa will make an appearance from noon to 2 p.m. at the main entrance of the Sawyer Free Library. The library offers children’s crafts inspired by nature from 10 a.m. to noon, and a visit with Curious Creatures at noon. and for music, the library presents jazz guitarist Steve Lacey from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The trolley tour, with Cape Ann Museum docents, is back from noon to 2 p.m., with pick up on Warren Street in front of City Hall.
At Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St., there will be a Hanukkah talk at noon.
There will be pop-up fairs along the street, and hot beverages at the main entrance of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, there will be tours of the historic building at noon, 2 p.m., and 3 p .m.
The Cape Ann Museum offers tours of the 1804 Captain Elias Davis House, decorated for the season, from 10 a.m. to noon., as well as its Second Saturdays community programming. Visitors also can view the Folly Cove Designer-Stained Glass Project. Children can hear Susanna Natti reading her mother’s book, “The Magic Christmas Tree,” by Lee Kingman, at 1:30 p.m.; and teens can do block-printing from 3 to 5 p.m.
The walk was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The full schedule of this year’s event may be found at middlestreetwalk.org.