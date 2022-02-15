Millbrook Meadow restoration project awarded by landscape architects organization

ROCKPORT — The environmental consultant firm behind 2019’s Millbrook Meadow and Mill Pond restoration has received a top honor for the project.
SLR Consulting worked for five years creating the Millbrook Meadow project’s master plan, public outreach program, and construction documents and specifications. For its efforts, it took home the American Society of Landscape Architects’s Excellence Award for Municipal and Public Spaces at the 2022 annual meeting of the group’s Connecticut chapter.
“This is an extraordinary project with a significant benefit to both the community and the environment,” noted one of award’s jurors. “(SLR’s) outstanding design hits all the categories…restoration, sustainable, and respectful to context.”
In a prepared statement, Jason Williams, principal landscape architect of urban design at SLR’s Connecticut office, recognized the Rockport community for its continued support of the project.
“This project is a true representation that the profession of landscape architecture plays a critical role as lead designer for projects associated with climate resiliency, preservation, and redevelopment,” he said.
In a Facebook post, Millbrook Meadow Committee Chairwoman Shannon Mason congratulated SLR, project manager Laura Hallowell, contractor SumCo Environmental of Salem, the Rockport Department of Public Works and Community Preservation Committee, and her fellow committee members on the honor.
Renovations to Millbrook Meadow first began in 2017 when SumCo dragged 3,350 tons of sediment from the park’s Mill and Frog ponds. The brook that connects the two ponds to the ocean was also restored to its natural state before it was reverted into a man-made channel back in the 1940s. By 2019, the park was completely re-landscaped and a new swing set was erected by Frog Pond. That summer, sculptor Thomas Berger of Kittery, Maine, installed “Millie,” a granite statue of a whale, near the park’s entrance.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.