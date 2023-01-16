The weather neither thinned the crowds nor dampened their spirits at yesterday’s celebration of Martin Luther King Day at Gloucester’s Unitarian Universalist Church.
Sponsored by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, which raises funds to maintain the 200-plus year old historical church, the event filled the pews and the audience, which had come to hear Woke black cartoonist and creative activist Keith Knight speak, gave him a standing ovation following a deceptively casual hour and a half presentation.
Speaking not in the language of the civil rights era, but of Woke Black American circa 2023, Knight did not evoke Dr. King’s legacy or quote from his many speeches, including “I have a dream,” except to reference what King had told another audience half a century ago about the injustice of asking a man to pull up his bootstraps when said man did not even own boots, let alone bootstraps.
When slaves were freed in 1863, Knight told the audience, they were promised 40 acres and a mule. They got nothing but run out of town.
Knight, an amiable and good-natured speaker seems devoid of the rage commonly associated with 21st century Black ‘Wokism. He appears to be more a student of Teddy Roosevelt’s school of walking softly and carrying a big stick. He simply follows the trajectory of his people since their arrival on these shores in shackles to be sold as chattel, and lets their history speak for itself.
His own journey, he says, began as a young black boy growing up in Malvern. It was the 1970s and he said he saw no trace of anyone who looked like him in popular American culture. “Where am I? He asked himself. He saw in nearby Boston’s racist housing and busing crisis further evidence of his invisibility and that was his clarion call to literally take matters into his own hands, creating cartoons inhabited by boys like himself.
His cartoons — three syndicated strips in all — put him on the cultural map not just among black Americans, but white Americans who found his humorous take on his Woke World accessible and entertaining. He was getting his world and his word out there to an audience that commonly associated black Wokism with undeserved blame for slavery that happened centuries ago.
Knight makes his points about American racism today with anecdotes that speak louder than rhetoric, citing for example, a story involving a police shooting range that using photos of young Black men as targets. This did not happen in Jim Crow America but in post-Obama America, an America many would like to pretend became color blind with that election.
Knight told his audience that for whites to affect color blindness was, in fact, to deny Black people of their identity: “I am a Black man.” Do I have to deny my blackness for your acceptance?
The history of Blacks in America as taught in American schools is, says Knight, the equivalent of mindless pop music. Black people themselves do not know their own history. He speaks of his own rare luck in having been placed in a school for “smart” children. This, he says, gave him the confidence to actually believe that he was smart and could succeed and accomplish things. and this, he says, is the exact opposite of what most Black boys his age experienced growing up in 1970s America.
Have things really changed? Knight says that the last time he spoke at an MLK Day event, it was to a Black crowd and Obama had just been elected. There was much talk of the end of racism in America. Then came the Obama backlash and the rise of white supremacy, and here we are today.
Knight’s’’ light’ approach to Wokism has earned him his fair share of critics in the Black community. But don’t let that lightness fool you. He says he always like to end things by delivering a punch. and judging from his MLK Day standing ovation, his speech was a knock out.