A ship model maker with a lifetime of achievement, Erik Ronnberg Jr. has retired after serving nine years as maritime curator at Gloucester’s Cape Ann Museum.
“We have been truly honored to work with Erik at the museum and have learned so much from him during his time here,” said Cape Ann Museum Director Oliver Barker. “It’s not every day you get to work alongside the best of the best. Erik has been a generous and dedicated colleague and an invaluable resource to the museum and our community. We wish him every success in his retirement.”
A highly regarded model maker at a national level, Ronnberg followed in the path of his father, Erik Ronnberg Sr., an internationally known model builder. His father was an officer in the Swedish merchant marine and first mate on a square-rigged vessel, which sailed in the “Grain Races” to Australia and delivered cargo to Boston Harbor.
Making ship models together was a common activity in their household.
After graduation from college, Ronnberg Jr. chose to pursue a career in model making. He eventually worked at the industrial model making firm Atkins & Merrill in Sudbury, apprenticed at the Newark Museum, and was assistant curator at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, while also making models from his studio for private and institutional clients.
In 2014, following a decline in the ship model market, Ronnberg Jr. joined the Cape Ann Museum as its maritime curator. His work included extensive research about the museum’s fishing and maritime industry collections, which led to enhanced fisheries displays at the museum. This includes new presentations titled “Mackerel for America,” “Ships Models,” and most recently “Inshore Fisheries.”
“Erik has the ability to build these miniature ships with painstaking detail, yet never losing sight of the majesty and wonder they evoked in him,” said CAM board member Sam Holdsworth. “Erik provided so much of the maritime information and color in the Fitz Henry Lane Catalogue Raisonne Online, and what he didn’t already know, Erik would research to the very last detail. This online resource has since been recognized as a new standard in the field and much of that is due to Erik’s work.”
In other work during his career, Ronnberg served as editor of the Nautical Research Journal, consulted for the South Street Seaport Museum in Manhattan, and has a talent for painting watercolors.
Among his awards, he was the 2002 recipient of the Ship Modelers Association Harold Hahn Award, which recognized his talent, contribution in nautical research, publication of books and articles, and influence on other ship modelers among other factors.
He also received the Edgar B. Caffrey Award in 2019 at the 37th Antique and Classic Boat Festival in Salem, Massachusetts.
In addition to Cape Ann Museum, Ronnberg’s models are in many private collections and museums including the Smithsonian Institution, MIT Museum, Mystic Seaport Museum and New Bedford Whaling Museum.
In honor of his retirement, CAM board members Janet and William “Wilber” Ellery James, donated a model of the Elsie, a celebrated fishing schooner from the early 20th century, which Ronnberg made in a project that required more than 1,800 hundred hours of work. The model is on display in the museum’s fisheries gallery.
During a recent dedication, Wilber James talked about Ronnberg’s pioneering efforts and career achievements, adding that he is “a prophet in his own home and a national treasure.”