Modular classroom renovations are on schedule

The renovation of nine aging modular classrooms at Beeman Memorial Elementary School on Cherry Street is on schedule, says Mike Hale, the city’s public works director.
Some work is also being done on six modular classrooms at Plum Cove Elementary on Hickory Street, though Hale said the work there is not as dramatic. Hale said Wednesday the Beeman modulars had more issues to fix than those at Plum Cove.
Both sets of modular classrooms need work to their exteriors.
In December, the City Council approved a loan order for $3.5 million to repair the modular classrooms at both schools.
“Manufactured trailers like this have a life expectancy,” said Hale, which “is a good 10 years.” When they reach or exceed their life expectancy — the schools’ modulars are going on year 14 — issues start to crop up, though he said the interiors of both schools’ portables are OK. These buildings were “never intended to have a long shelf life.”
The repairs are necessary because the modulars make up approximately half of the classroom space at each school. Given that the city is in the midst of a $66.7 million school project to consolidate two elementary schools — East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial on the former Veterans site on Webster Street — Hale said it could be another 10 to 15 years before Beeman and Plum Cove are replaced.
A prior study of the Beeman and Plum Cove modulars found that replacing them would cost $7 million, so renovating them was picked as the less expensive option. Renovation was also seen as taking less time. Hale updated the School Committee in late April on what needed to be done, with the work to include new siding and roofs, the renovation of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, new doors, windows and finishes, electric improvements and other work.
From January to April, Public Works worked with an owner’s project manager and an architect to figure out the scope of the project, develop specifications and organize bid documents, Hale told the School Committee in April.
Project officials determined that the Beeman modulars were in worse shape than first thought, while the Plum Cove modulars were in better condition. They had decided to focus on Beeman this summer, and Plum Cove next year, but Hale said Wednesday there is some work going on at Plum Cove with the goal to get as much done as possible with the rest of the work taking place next summer.
He said project leaders don’t want to “bite off more than we can chew” and not have the classrooms ready for opening day.
Both schools’ modulars will have their rooftop heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units replaced. Because of the long lead time before the units arrive, the plan is to replace Beeman’s roof, and put the old units back until the new ones arrive. When they do, Hale said the new units can be dropped into place fairly quickly.
