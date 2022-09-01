Jane Danikas loves butterflies. Particularly monarch butterflies. Danikas loves monarchs so much that out at her house in Annisquam, she breeds them by the hundreds every day. and this Friday, she’ll be releasing them by the hundreds on Stacy Boulevard.
Danikas will be joined at the Fishermen’s Wives Memorial at 2 p.m. by Susan Kelly, executive director of Generous Gardeners, who — along with her volunteers — are partnering with Danikas at the event. Along with Danikas and Kelly are expected local filmmaker Kim Smith, who singlehandedly produced a powerful, award-winning documentary about monarchs, and Kim Radochia, a Gloucester eco-artist and ardent activist on behalf of monarchs.
Arguably the most beautiful and beloved of all butterflies, monarchs are also an endangered species whose numbers are dwindling yearly by the millions. Vulnerable victims of a perfect storm of negatives, from climate change to toxins, their plight has dire implications, not just for the monarchs, but for the entire ecological system of which the monarch is a vital part.
Danikas says the Friday event is her way of making a statement; the statement being that monarchs need help and that she needs help helping them.
There is only one way to do this, says Danikas, and that, in a word, is milkweed.
Milkweed is how monarchs become monarchs. They lay their tiny eggs on the bottom of milkweed leaves and when the eggs hatch into caterpillars, the caterpillars eat the milkwood leaf until they fatten up into chrysalides, before finally spreading their gorgeous monarch wings. Danikas would like to see Gloucester’s gardens abloom with milkweed.
A small band of local eco-gardeners are already doing this, but Danikas would like to see more, many more Gloucester gardens abloom with milkweed.
A wildflower indigenous to New England, milkweed is easy to grow and requires little maintenance. It’s said to have been given its name by admiring colonials, who — attracted by the plant’s deep orange flower — named them for England’s then king, William III, prince of Orange.
Friday’s event, while celebrating the monarch’s beauty, is also meant to sound an alarm for an endangered eco-system that depends on these winged creatures. This is not just about aesthetics, not just about gardening, but about becoming what “Monarchians” like Danikas call “citizen science” right in your backyard.
Although no formal program is planned for Friday’s release of the butterflies, there will be an informal Q&A that’s expected to be very lively, not to mention very enlightening.
The monarch is not just a butterfly, but a ‘gateway’ to understanding the world’s fabulous but fragile ecosystem.
Learn all about this free, Friday, at 2 p.m. at the Fishermen’s Wives’ Memorial when monarchs will reign on the boulevard.
