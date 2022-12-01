Beth Renner, left, Kerry O’Donall, middle, and Lizzy Fotouhi, right, all of Rockport, sport crowns from Blue River Diamonds during Ladies Night in downtown Gloucester in 2019. This year, the shop is funneling donations for the crowns to charity helping those in the Ukraine. Gloucester’s annual Ladies Night takes place Thursday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. at downtown shops.