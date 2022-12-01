Here’s one for the ladies.
Ladies Night, a day of holiday promotions from Gloucester’s downtown merchants, has for past few years been populated by women sporting crowns, in a festive nod to Mardi Gras.
But this year on Thursday, Blue River Diamonds, at 189 Main St. in downtown Gloucester, will not only continue the tradition of handing out crowns to shoppers, but pair the effort as a way to channel donations to those suffering the devastation from the war in Ukraine.
Neil VanDam, the owner of Blue River Diamonds, said the shop’s crown-giving effort has taken place for almost a decade. But he wanted to do something different this year.
“It’s proved to be a hit on Ladies Night,” said VanDam. “We haven’t really changed anything. It’s just kind of a fun night; a community night.”
The crowns this year will sport a blue floral wreath design, paying homage to the blue and yellow colors in the Ukrainian national flag.
Plus, the crowns blink.
“But don’t worry,” he said. “They won’t cause any seizures.”
Money raised from contributions made in the effort will be funneled through “Nova Kahovkha For Life,” a charity set up by Newburyport’s Nadiia Sadowski, who decided that raising money for food and supplies for her countrymen is critical right now.
VanDam said Sewoski’s family still lives in Ukraine, in a town recently liberated by Ukrainian armed forces.
Last year, VanDam handed out 586 crowns during Ladies Night, a number he hopes will be surpassed this year.
“Most women line up around 4 p.m.,” he said. “Prime time is 6 p.m.”
Jarred Sadowski, Nadiia’s husband, said the pair started fundraising in March.
“We tried to drum up some money,” he said. “We realized that everyone’s jobs ended during the occupation. People didn’t have money to buy food.”
Sadowski said money was channeled to a Ukrainian bank account after initial efforts to send food and supplies directly were dashed by Russian soldiers who stole the donations for themselves.
“The Russians would take half the donated items at the checkpoints,” he said. “In June, we were donating to about 3,000 people each week.”
But the Russian bombing efforts put those efforts to an end.
“Basically, we put a halt to everything,” he said. “We hope to raise some awareness for this great cause. This is for my wife’s hometown. Her parents are still there. Her siblings are still there. As a whole, people are starving.
“We need to do something. We need to help.”
