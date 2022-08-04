More aerial water drops expected Thursday to battle Poles Hill brush fire

For the second day, a helicopter would be dropping water on the Poles Hill brush fire as the city announced the Gloucester Fire Department and the Massachusetts Forestry Services would be conducting aerial water drops in the area Thursday.
It's activity the city said would create more smoke in the neighborhood.
The city said if residents need a place to go this afternoon, the Rose Baker Senior Center and Sawyer Free Library would be open during normal business hours.
The city had expected the helicopter activity to begin at 11 a.m., but then posted it expected the drops to begin in the early afternoon and last four to five hours. In an email, fire Chief Eric Smith gave a time of 1:30 p.m.
Smith said the water drops were effective “but more needs to be done.”
“Again, this is a precautionary measure. Gloucester Fire Department will be monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the area,” the announcement from the city read.
“If you live in the area you will experience low flying helicopter activity,” read the announcement. “Please stay in your homes during this time. Do not fly drones in the area under any circumstances.”
The city urged residents to avoid the area and not interfere with fire or police personnel unless it was an emergency. The city said residents who have an emergency should call 911.
“The Gloucester Fire Department will continue to be on the scene throughout the day. There will be limited road closures and access in the area. We ask residents to avoid the area if possible," the announcement said.
Smith said crews must use fresh water, not salt water, on the brush fire. The water being dropped is being scooped from the city’s Babson Reservoir at a time when the city has limited outdoor watering to handheld hoses or water cans before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. through Aug. 31 in response to drought conditions, last week’s water main break on Western Avenue and ongoing fire-fighting efforts.
Smith said the use of reservoir water is better than using water from hydrants as hydrant water is processed and potable “which means more expensive and we must put the fire out. There are no other options.”