More aerial water drops take on Poles Hill brush fire

For the second consecutive day, a Massachusetts Army National Guard helicopter could be seen Thursday whizzing over the seaport from the Babson Reservoir to the Poles Hill brush fire and back.
Rockport and state fire crews also continue to battle a brush fire in the Woodland Acres conservation area in Rockport. That fire started about two weeks ago and the fire site is around 6 1/2 acres.
In announcing the additional water drops Thursday morning, the Gloucester Fire Department and the Massachusetts Forestry Services said the activity would create more smoke in the Wheeler’s Point neighborhood. The city said if residents needed a place to go Thursday afternoon to get away from the smoke, the Rose Baker Senior Center and Sawyer Free Library would be open during normal business hours.
Deputy Chief Bob Rivas said in an interview the aerial water drops started around 1:45 p.m. and were expected to last four to five hours. There was a break after two hours so the helicopter could refuel. He said the water drops were being concentrated in a horseshoe-shaped area between the fire and homes on Washington and Ferry streets and Riverview Road. He said there were a couple of fire flare-ups and that crews were hitting them as they come along.
When asked if the water drops have been effective, Rivas, who has been out in the field helping to direct the firefighting operations, said “definitely.”
He said there was active fire in the vicinity of 22 Wheeler St. midafternoon and the helicopter was able to drop water right on top of it, “which was nice.”
Fire Chief Eric Smith said the water drops were effective “but more needs to be done.”
“Again, this is a precautionary measure. Gloucester Fire Department will be monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the area,” the announcement from the city read.
The water being dropped is being scooped from the city’s Babson Reservoir at a time when the city has limited outdoor watering to handheld hoses or water cans before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. through Aug. 31 in response to drought conditions, last week’s water main break on Western Avenue and ongoing fire-fighting efforts.
Smith said crews must use fresh water, not salt water, on the brush fire. The use of reservoir water is better than using water from hydrants as hydrant water is processed and potable “which means more expensive and we must put the fire out,” he added. “There are no other options.”
The city urged residents to avoid the area and not interfere with fire or police personnel unless it was an emergency. “Please stay in your homes during this time. Do not fly drones in the area under any circumstances.”
As on Wednesday, there were road closures and limited access. The fire started Monday and has scorched more the a dozen acres.
The city said residents who have an emergency should call 911.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.