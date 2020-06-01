More than 100 gathered at protest

Protestors line Grant Circle, calling for justice in the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd while in police custody.

 Paul Bilodeau/Staff Writer

A peaceful protest organized by teens over the death of a black Minneapolis man in police custody attracted more than 100 like-minded individuals at its start Monday.

The protest was organized in response to killing of a handcuffed George Floyd when an officer pressed a knee into his neck. 

Derek Chauvin, the officer in question, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is in custody in a state prison. He and the three other officers on the scene were fired.

The demonstration is lated to end at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated at glocuestertimes.com.

