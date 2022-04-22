Gloucester’s Planning and Development Committee has recommended several changes to the zoning ordinance for the full City Council to mull in May.
Among them, the committee voted Wednesday in favor of a change to allow three-family development by right in the high-density Residential-5 zoning district downtown, but voted against recommending a 35-foot maximum height for multifamily developments in certain residential neighborhoods.
A a City Council public hearing on these votes was advertised for Tuesday, April 26, but it’s expected this will be continued until May 10, said Planning and Development Chairman Jason Grow, an at-large councilor.
Instead, a preceding group of amendments are scheduled to be discussed in a continued public hearing Tuesday night focusing on comments to the council and questions.
The Planning and Development Committee has been weighing the proposed zoning changes, recommended by Planning Board last fall based on the city’s 2017 Housing Production Plan.
The amendments are meant to ease certain dimensional and permitting process requirements and increased height allowances to allow for more housing in the seaport.
However, the proposals have drawn concerns about overcrowded neighborhoods, lack of parking, increased heights blocking water views, and stresses on city infrastructure.
And the proposals have come by coincidence at time when the state is requiring MBTA communities such as Gloucester to draw up a dense zoning district within a half mile of a train or bus station to provide for multifamily housing by right.
In light of this state proposal, the committee, made up of Grow, Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Lanesville and Ward 4, and Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil, who lives downtown, decided on March 2 to split the nine amendments into two groups.
They wanted to hear more about the MBTA communities proposal before taking on amendments related to height and three-families being allowed by right in the downtown.
On Wednesday night, interim Community Development Director/Planning Director Gregg Cademartori tried to dispel notions about how the zoning amendments came to be. He said they were drawn up locally by an ad hoc committee and the Planning Board.
“The current proposals are completely independent of the MBTA community guidelines that you have also received a presentation about,” Cademartori said.
Cademartori spoke about the proposal to allow three families by right in the R-5 district, now only allowed by special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
He said the Planning Board’s recommendation was “on sites that have the capacity, that comply with the district, could that allowance be allowed by right.”
“I’m totally against it,” O’Neil said, saying she is constantly at odds with a neighbor over traffic and her property line. She said the reason for the neighborhood infighting is because “we are so close together.”
Gilman said she supported the proposal given a majority of lots in R-5 are not compliant, meaning many would still face a special permit process to convert to a three-family dwelling. The proposal also provides an opportunity for the city to grow its housing stock, she said.
Here is how the committee voted on recommendations for the full City Council to weigh:
- On Gilman’s motion to allow three-family dwellings by right in the R-5 district, the motion passed 2-1 with O’Neil dissenting.
- After an amendment to strip out language for single- and two-family homes, the committee voted 2-1, with O’Neil dissenting, to allow a maximum building height of 35 feet for three-families in the R-30, R-20, R-10, R-5, Civic Center, Central Business, and the Village Business (Lanesville and Magnolia) zoning districts.
- Gilman motioned to allow multifamily dwellings of four units or more to have a maximum building height of 35 feet in the R-30, R-20, R-10 and R-5 districts, and for a maximum building height of 45 feet for multifamily dwellings in the Civic Center and Central Business. O’Neil tried to amend this to allow a 45-foot multifamily height in Village Business district, but Gilman said Village Business was included in the proposals by error. O’Neil’s motion failed 2-1.
- Grow motioned to add “Village Business” to the 35-foot maximum height for multifamily dwellings, but his motion was also defeated 2-1.
- On Gilman’s motion, the committee voted 3-0 to split the original motion into two parts, one related to the 35-foot height for multifamily dwellings in the residential districts and the other for 45-foot multifamily developments in the downtown. The first motion failed 2-1, with Gilman and O’Neil voting “no.” The second motion passed 2-1, with O’Neil dissenting.
- A motion to change the dimensional requirement for multifamily developments to increase the setback by a half foot for each foot a building height exceeds the maximum building height passed 3-0.
- A motion for building heights in excess of height requirements of 35 feet or 45 feet to be authorized by special permit of the City Council passed 2-1, with O’Neil voting “no.”
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.