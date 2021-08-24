Beachgoers will have to swim at their own risk as most city beaches are without lifeguards today.
The Gloucester Department of Public Works announced earlier this morning that “due to circumstances beyond our control, the only beach that is currently being guarded is Wingaersheek.”
“All other beaches have signs posting ‘No Guard On Duty,” Public Works’ announcement read.
Public Works Director Mike Hale told the Times on Tuesday that the department is in the same situation at the end of every August because the staff changes with the seasons.
“The guard staff go back to college or high school or their other jobs,” Hale said. “We staff the beaches accordingly.”
He noted that the city tries to place guards on duty at the two biggest beaches. The city does not put one guard at each beach as that would “not be safe and would create a false sense of security,” he added.
Public Works is working to build staff over the next few weeks and accommodate weekend coverage at the bigger beaches such as Wingaersheek and Good Harbor.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.