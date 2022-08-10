During an outdoor tour Tuesday of the odoriferous Gloucester Water Pollution Control Facility on Essex Avenue, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, got an earful and a nose full as he learned why a secondary treatment plant is needed there.
That facility could cost upwards of $80 million to $100 million, but Moulton recently announced he had secured $2 million in fiscal 2023 Community Project Funding for Gloucester “to conduct an evaluation of the recommended capital improvements and secondary treatment process upgrades” there.
But at the tour’s end, officials also spoke about exploring the feasibility of a wastewater treatment plant for all of Cape Ann.
Along for the tour were Mayor Greg Verga, Public Works Director Mike Hale, Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill, City Councilor Tony Gross, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, and officials for Veolia Water North America — Northeast, the company that operates and maintains the facility.
The Community Project Funding that Moulton announced has passed the full Appropriations Committee but the measure has yet to pass the full House or Senate. Once both houses do so, the bill would head to a conference committee to iron out any differences.
“We are obviously worried about Republican opposition, but this is the way Congress is supposed to work with properly appropriated funding and not just doing some sort of stop-gap continuation measure or whatnot,” Moulton said.
“It’s critical for Gloucester and it’s a potential opportunity for some surrounding communities,” Moulton added.
“We are extremely hopeful,” said Verga about getting the Community Project Funding. “Obviously it’s got a few more steps to go before it gets to Biden’s desk to sign, but it’s a great, at least a symbolic effort that there’s support, which we knew from the beginning, from the congressman’s office, and working in partnership with the senator’s office and (state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante’s) office. We are hoping to have something happen, because, as you know, it’s been 30, 40 years of kicking it down the road. That time is over.”
The facility presently serves Essex with Rockport tying in near Long Beach, Verga said.
Tarr said, “Ultimately, the majority of the funding that’s coming from government for this project will come the state revolving fund, which provides low-interest loans or zero-interest loans and thanks to the ARPA money that we got, we may be able to pay down some of the debt.” That would lower borrowing costs.
“But in the meantime,” Tarr said, “We put in $175,000, which the city is getting, to look at permitting the project that will be complementary to what the congressman is doing.”
Tarr said officials are talking about this becoming a regional wastewater facility for Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester. Tarr said there’s $50,000 in the state budget to explore that.
“We have been having conversations and gathering data from the four communities and we are now going to formalize that effort and put together a task force to very quickly look to see if it’s feasible or not so that we don’t delay the construction here if it needs to be only Gloucester,” Tarr said.
Tarr said Gloucester will be the fiscal agent to receive the $50,000 to hire a consultant to study the idea.
The city also has $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funding, and Verga said he plans to put “a large chunk” toward the project. While he has not decided how much, he said “it’s going to be close to 40%. It’s going to be a big chunk.”
During the tour, officials walked on former marshland adjacent to the plant that Hale said “was always envisioned as a secondary location.” When asked by Verga if it would be enough land, Hale it is believed it would be adequate for the project.
Hale said a secondary treatment plant is necessary, since the plant has been operating under a waiver from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency since the plant’s inception.
The waiver “was intended to be a temporary. Temporary just lasted us 40 years,” Hale said.
Hale told Moulton a separate project should begin soon to build a perimeter wall around the plant to mitigate the possibility of flooding.
In September 2020, the City Council approved a $4.2 million loan authorization for the flood barrier project. Cahill noted Moulton helped the city secure a federal Economic Development Administration grant for $3 million to pay for the bulk of the work.
The barrier, which will be a few feet high, will consist of masonry block, earthen berm and sheet pile.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.