U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, made a couple of stops in Gloucester on Tuesday, the day after the FBI conducted an unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.
The search Monday was part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House there after his 2020 election loss, according to the Associated Press.
When asked what he thought after wrapping up a tour of the Gloucester wastewater treatment plant, Moulton said, “I think that if Americans break federal law, no matter who they are, then they deserve to get investigated by the FBI.”
Trump, in a statement, called it an “unannounced raid” and likened this to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The Associated Press said the search is related to an ongoing probe into how classified documents ended up in boxes located at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate.
Several Republicans came to Trump’s defense on social media. Ohio Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted: “What they just did to President Trump is truly frightening.”
Moulton also elaborated on Twitter late Tuesday afternoon: “If you think Trump was right to take classified documents, make that case. Don’t falsely claim the Trump-appointed FBI Director is driving a political persecution. Would the Trump sycophants be defending Clinton or Obama if their homes were raided? Who is being political here?”
Moulton also responded to a tweet by the Republicans on the House Committee on the Judiciary, House Judiciary GOP, whose ranking member is Jordan.
“If they can do it to a former President, imagine what they can do to you,” the tweet read.
“The best way to avoid FBI raids is to avoid committing federal crimes,” Moulton replied.
