BOSTON — With inflation soaring and the stock market swooning, Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, urged negotiators Wednesday to stay at the table and avert a nationwide rail strike that he said could further dent a “fragile” U.S. economy.
Moulton, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said “the looming national railroad strike could cost our already fragile economy two billion dollars a day,” noting that 40% of goods that are shipped across the U.S. travel by rail, including grain exports, fertilizer, and new vehicles.
“Reliable rail service is particularly essential for farmers with fall harvest around the corner, as the value of produce and grain will decline drastically with service stoppages,” said Moulton, who was a candidate for president in 2019, in a statement.
Moulton called the fundamental demands of the rail workers’ union “reasonable.”
“The railroads cannot run their employees into the ground in the name of profits, as they are already doing to shippers around the country,” he said. “This is important context for this debate: The new, Wall Street-driven practice of ‘precision scheduled railroading’ has been a disaster for customers, employees, and the long-term health of the industry. Only wealthy investors have benefited.”
With negotiators working under a Friday deadline, Moulton also suggested possible intervention from Congress.
“The immediate goal should now be for negotiators to remain at the table and work toward an agreement that avoids a strike, before it is too late,” he said. “Congress can get involved if this impasse is not resolved, but the ball is in the railroads’ court, and their reputation as an industry is at stake.”
Bloomberg reported Wednesday that talks between rail companies and unions continue with the involvement of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, “a day before US railroads are set to stop shipments as they brace for a possible labor strike.”