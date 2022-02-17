Moulton introduces Right Whale Coexistence Act

To help save the endangered North Atlantic right whale, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced Thursday the introduction of the Right Whale Coexistence Act of 2022.
The act “would establish a new grant program to fund collaborative research projects between government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, and maritime industries to develop innovative technologies to reduce human impacts on North Atlantic right whales,” the statement said.
Once numbering in the tens of thousands, fewer than 340 North Atlantic right whales remain, scientists say Centuries of whaling decimated the population, but today the species is threatened by vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglement.
“The New England coast is an important area for the North Atlantic right whales to forage and feed,” said Moulton in the statement. “Our coastal communities, in turn, depend on the whales to support a healthy marine ecosystem. This legislation will create new opportunities to save these critically-endangered animals.”
The proposed legislation would:
Create a new Department of Commerce grant program to fund collaborative projects designed to reduce the impact of human activities on the North Atlantic right whale, and authorize $15 million annually from 2022 to 2032 in new funding.
Specify that state and tribal agencies, research institutions, nonprofit organizations, vessel owner and operators, members of maritime industries such as fishing, shipping, and boating, and any other entity with the required expertise for North Atlantic right whale conservation may apply for grants.
Direct the Secretary of Commerce to prioritize projects that have the greatest likelihood of reducing impacts from fishing gear entanglement and vessel collision, while prioritizing projects that involve private sector stakeholders and will provide economic benefits to small businesses.
In 2019, Moulton secured $1.5 million for research to help scientists, commercial fishermen and conservation groups better protect the North Atlantic right whale.