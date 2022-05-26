“This is horrific and it’s preventable,” said U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, during an interview Thursday, two days after the "horrific" school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers in a classroom.
“The majority of Americans want to stop this violence,” said Moulton, an Iraq War Marine Corps veteran who has been outspoken over the years about the need for federal gun reform legislation amid a stalemate for such action on Capitol Hill.
“It’s just a handful of Republicans in powerful positions who are more interested in holding on to their power under threat from the NRA than doing the right thing for our country,” he said.
When asked what he thought would be a productive legislative measure, Moulton said, “Almost every American believes we should have violent history checks on people before buying guns.”
“I mean, it’s harder to get a library card today than it is to buy a gun,” Moulton added. “That’s absurd.”
“And this isn’t radical policy,” Moulton added. “You can still go hunting. You can still go sport shooting, but we know that preventing bad people from getting guns will save lives. It won’t save every life, but it will save thousands every year.”