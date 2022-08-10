Moulton secures funding for North Shore Hunger Network

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, visited The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester on Tuesday morning and met with leaders of the North Shore Hunger Network who are fighting to stave off food insecurity in the region.
Moulton was there to highlight his securing of $786,892 in fiscal 2022 Community Project Funding that will allow the network to expand.
The federal dollars will support the North Shore Hunger Network’s five hunger-relief programs — The Open Door, Acord Food Pantry in Hamilton, Beverly Bootstraps, Our Neighbors’ Table in Amesbury, and The Salem Pantry — with five separate projects, The funding includes $200,000 for The Open Door’s ongoing project to add 2,900 square feet to its location on Emerson Avenue.
The Open Door is serving as the lead recipient for the money, which it will administer to the other food pantries for their different initiatives, according to Kelly Bovio, Moulton’s regional director.
“What this really means for the North Shore,” said The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine, “coming together, these five agencies, means that we are working smarter, not harder, and we are able to leverage capacity in each corner of Essex County where we serve and it is an example of collaboration and we know this will make a difference for people living in our cities and towns.”
After meeting with the region’s foot pantry leaders, Moulton toured the construction with LaFontaine. When done, The Open Door Food and Nutrition Center, as the project is called, will connect two properties, 26 and 28 Emerson Ave.
The more than $4 million project is meant, among other things, to help the pantry better use donated food. It includes cold and dry storage, enhanced client service areas and transportation capacity, and makes investments in technology.
“We are well underway,” LaFontaine said. “The project behind me started when we broke ground in June and we have walls up and a roof. We are getting ready to make a double-line production kitchen.”
LaFontaine walked around the job site and showed Moulton where the new kitchen and service hall will be located. Joset Corp. of Ipswich is the contractor on the job, said LaFontaine, adding the project should be finished early next spring.
“It’s going to allow us to double our meal production and expand our ability to receive and distribute food,” LaFontaine said.
Moulton said securing the funding was not easy.
“It was a lot of work to get this kind of funding,” Moulton said. “This hasn’t been done in a long time in Congress, but it’s also important to understand there was a lot of competition for these grants. We had applications from great causes all over the district, dozens and dozens, but this is one of the projects that rose to the top.”
The fact that this was a regional effort among five regional partner food providers helped.
“It’s going to make a meaningful difference in a lot of communities,” Moulton said.
Sue Gabriel, executive director of Beverly Bootstraps said, “For us, we have expanded our hours, our operation both in hours and we are allowing people to come weekly versus we used to do biweekly. So the amount of food that we can distribute and the way that we can support people, it’s just hugely needed.”
“Since February, the need has steadily gone up,” said The Salem Pantry Executive Director Robyn Burns. “It’s reached recently the same level that it was in April of 2020 when the (COVID-19) pandemic first really started to impact our food distribution.”
“We’ve seen a great increase in seniors, especially people on fixed incomes who are struggling,” said Stacey Verge, the executive director of the Acord Food Pantry in Hamilton, which serves Hamilton, Wenham, Essex, Topsfield, Manchester and Ipswich. Year-over-year, from July 2021 to July 2022, demand is up 40% due to inflation for things like gas and food.
Lyndsey Haight, executive director of the Amesbury-based Our Neighbors Table, which serves 12 communities from Rowley and Boxford up to the New Hampshire border, said the food pantry is getting $250,000 “to be able to provide infrastructure to a network of 27 different agencies across the lower Merrimack Valley.”
