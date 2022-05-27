Moulton to introduce bill geared to lobstermen coping with right whale rules

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, plans to introduce a bill called the CLAW (Conserving Lobstering and Whales) Act that would establish a tax credit to make it easier for lobstermen to afford gear meant to reduce the chance of endangered right whales becoming entangled.
Hunted to the brink of extinction by the early 1890s by commercial whalers, it’s estimated there are fewer than 350 right whales in existence, according to NOAA Fisheries’ website. Vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear are the leading causes of mortality, NOAA Fisheries says.
However, there is concern that regulations to conserve right whales, including seasonal area closures and the added cost for weak rope and inserts and gear marking requirements, have created an added cost burden to lobstermen.
Moulton said he and his office have been working on the legislation with various industry stakeholders, including the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association and the Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative.
He said two of his Massachusetts colleagues, U.S. Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, and Bill Keating, D-Bourne, who represents the South Shore, the Cape and the Islands where lobstering is a large part of the economy, are cosponsors. Moulton said organizations seeking to conserve the right whale, such as the New England Aquarium and the Ocean Alliance, are also on board.
“Lobstermen have to deal with an unprecedented set of regulations and we are here to help,” said Moulton on Thursday. “The CLAW Act is a common sense approach to ensure that efforts to protect the North Atlantic right whale don’t endanger our lobster industry.”
Moulton’s district includes cities and towns where lobster fishing is part of the local economy, from Gloucester and Rockport to Salem, Beverly and Marblehead, where Moulton grew up.
The lobster industry is an important part of the Massachusetts economy —16,688,233 pounds worth $93,122,838 were landed in 2019, according to NOAA Fisheries’ most recent Fisheries of the United States report — and Moulton said he would fight to make sure it thrives.
“That’s exactly what this legislation does,” Moulton said.
What bill would do
The legislation would establish a five-year, refundable tax credit for commercial lobstermen for adaptive gear meant to lessen the chance of a right whale becoming entangled. It would also support right whale monitoring efforts.
According to Moulton’s office, the tax credit would be set at 30% for “gear required by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as part of the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan.” The tax credit would also cover “Electronic Vessel Tracking required by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in North Atlantic right whale risk reduction.”
Under the proposed legislation, lobstermen would be eligible for the refundable tax credit each year as there would be ongoing expenses.
“It really does three fundamental things,” Mouton said.
First, it establishes a 30% refundable tax credit for the purchase of adaptive gear.
“The tax credit can be applied to both the weak rope with line inserts that lobstermen have to use now as well as the vessel tracking system they will be required to use next year,” Moulton said.
“And the third thing is that the bill ensures that the tax credit follows with policy so should NOAA update the regulations, the tax credit will still work.”
How bill will help
“NOAA has all kinds of regulations out there,” Moulton said, “but what’s been more common is that they’ll shut down areas to fishing unless you have the adaptive gear. So, lobstermen who purchase this adaptive gear will not only get support from the federal government for those gear purchases, they will also be able to fish in areas that were previously closed.”
“The CLAW Act will help the commercial lobster industry through a tax credit,” said Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association. Casoni said there is going to be gear loss and the need for adaptation of gear and “this tax credit will help with that.”
She also noted the weak rope required by regulators is more expensive, Casoni said.
“That’s where the CLAW Act will help,” she said.
“We are certainly happy to see government put its money where its mouth is and take some pressure off what is an unfunded mandate,” said Mark E. DeCristoforo, executive director of the Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative, which supports the bill. The state’s lobster fishery is the second-most valuable in the state, he said.
Moulton has introduced the SAVE Right Whales Act in the last two Congresses, and has secured $1.5 million in research to help scientists, lobstermen, and environmental groups defend the right whale, according to his office.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.