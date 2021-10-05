SALEM, Mass. — On Thursday, Oct. 7, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton will present the annual Peter J. Gomes Service Award to one of four finalists, including one from Gloucester, nominated by members of their respective communities.
The Rev. Peter J. Gomes was a Christian minister who served for nearly 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University. Gomes emphasized the importance of giving back. The four nominees all encompass the spirit of service in their communities.
“My late friend and mentor Rev. Gomes always emphasized that service to your community is not a spectator sport: we all need to get involved," Moulton said. "These four finalists have lived this truth, and our North Shore communities are better for it. I look forward to awarding one of these amazing servant leaders the Peter J. Gomes Service Award.”
The finalists are:
John Rosenthal of Gloucester is a champion for social justice and co-founded Stop Handgun Violence with Michael Kennedy in 1995.
The Beverly-based advocacy group advances life-saving gun safety policies for Massachusetts and the nation. The Bay State leads the country with one of the lowest rates of gun violence due in large part because of Rosenthal's work promoting public safety measures over the years from strong regulation of dangerous assault-style weapons to the use of extreme risk protection orders in the civil courts.
Rosenthal’s commitment to service also includes co-founding, with Gloucester Police Department, the nationally-recognized Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, an innovative approach to mitigate the opioid epidemic. He also supports the Friends of Boston's Homeless. When he’s not serving his community, Rosenthal leads Meredith Management as its president.
Elsabel Rincon has dedicated 15 years of service to her community. She is the founder of WIN, The Welcome Immigrant Network, that supports the acculturation, economic stability, professional advancement, and civic engagement of immigrants into the community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization distributed care packages to over 250 families on the North Shore.
Rincon has served as a member of the Latino Leadership Coalition and HAWC, Healing Abuse Working for Change, where she provided services to victims of domestic violence. The resident of the 6th Congressional District who nominated Rincon described her as “continuously concerned and committed to the well-being of the community ... all while raising two young children supporting her husband, and close extended family.”
Pam Blaquiere has been director of the Council on Aging in Boxford for 19 years, and in that time has grown the COA to a robust service that helps hundreds of seniors in Boxford age with dignity. She also manages the town’s Tax Work-off Program, allowing seniors to reduce their property taxes by volunteering at the COA and other venues in Boxford. Recently she spent two years working with town officials to develop plans for a new Community/Senior Center in Boxford, and these plans were just approved by Town Meeting.
Blaquiere also serves as treasurer of the Merrimack Valley Council on Aging Directors, regional representative to the Massachusetts Council On Aging Advisory Committee, and board member of the Elder Services of Merrimack Valley.
Christine “Chris” Allen is a longtime community volunteer. She served as the backbone of the North Andover Music Association for many years, before she went on to serve six years as an elected member of the North Andover School Committee.
She also volunteered as a member of the North Andover Historical Society and with the North Andover Planning Board. While she no longer holds those positions, she has stayed active in community service. Additionally, Allen was instrumental in organizing North Andover's first farmers market, including ensuring this weekly, volunteer-run event would happen downtown and intentionally organizing it just yards away from senior housing. Allen did this because of her hope to see downtown thrive, and to ensure everyone in her community has the opportunity to attend. Allen has served as treasurer of this group since it first formed in 2017. Simultaneously, she serves as a volunteer member of the North Andover Finance Committee, working alongside countless town staff and volunteers in supporting sound financial decisions for our large town.
The winner will be announced and all finalists will be honored during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on Moulton’s congressional Facebook page, which is available by searching Facebook for @repmoulton.