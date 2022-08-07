U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, will be making stops in Lynn and Salem on Monday and Gloucester and Newburyport on Tuesday to visit some recently funded and newly selected Community Funding Project sites for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, respectively, according to an advisory from Moulton’s office.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Moulton is scheduled to make two stops in America’s oldest seaport.
The first stop is planned at 11 a.m. at The Open Door food pantry, 28 Emerson Ave.
Moulton secured $786,892 in fiscal 2022 Community Project Funding for The Open Door to allow for the expansion of the North Shore Hunger Network and the construction of an expansion to the food pantry’s facility to create a new commercial kitchen and other amenities “to increase capacity to acquire, prepare, and distribute healthy food in Essex County,” the advisory said.
The second planned stop is scheduled to take place with Mayor Greg Verga at the Gloucester Wastewater Treatment Plant, 50 Essex Ave., at 1:15 p.m.
Moulton has announced he has secured $2 million in fiscal 2023 Community Project Funding for the city “to conduct an evaluation of the recommended capital improvements and secondary treatment process upgrades to the city’s existing Water Pollution Control Facility.” Mouton and Verga are planning to tour the existing plant. According to a Moulton spokesperson, the funding for secondary wastewater treatment upgrades passed the full Appropriations Committee with the next step being a full vote of the House.
Also on Tuesday, Moulton plans to visit Newburyport’s Bulkhead site with Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon at Market Landing Park. Moulton secured $2.25 million in fiscal 2022 Community Project Funding for the city to renovate its waterfront bulkhead.
On Monday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., Moulton plans to attend a groundbreaking at the Lynn Community Health Center Pharmacy at 269 Union St., having secured $1 million in Community Project Funding in the fiscal 2023 House Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee mark-up for the center’s new pharmacy. The money has been approved by the Appropriations Committee and awaits approval by the full House.
Later, at 11:30 a.m., Moulton plans to visit the North Shore Community Health’s Salem Family Center at 47 Congress St. Moulton secured $1 million in fiscal 2022 Community Project Funding for North Shore Community Health to support the development of the new health center, with the money dedicated to equipping the center with the necessary medical technology, according to the advisory.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.