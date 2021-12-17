SALEM — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, told an online town hall audience Thursday night that while the proposed Build Back Better Act and the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law may not be perfect, they will still make massive New Deal-like investments in both the nation’s physical and social infrastructure.
“Look, none of these pieces of legislation is perfect,” Moulton said. “You’ve heard it from me. I’m not just sitting up here praising them without any criticism. I’ve talked about some of the ways that I would have invested our transportation dollars differently, reprioritizing things, for example I think we are giving way to much to airports and not enough to transit, for example.”
The bipartisan infrastructure law, Moulton said, contains $4.2 billion for Bay State roads and highways over the next five years, including money to reduce carbon emissions, though Moulton said it would be better to invest in transit and better ways to get around in the 21st century “instead of 1950s highway policy.”
Massachusetts will see $2.8 billion, “notably less,” for transit, including funding for the Boston metro area. There’s $48.8 million for regional airports and $100 million to expand access to high-speed internet and $1.1 billion for water infrastructure.
The Build Back Better Act, which includes proposals for paid family and medical leave, universal preschool and child care programs faces opposition in a 50-50 Senate from West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.
“There’s been a lot of focus right now on the Senate, but there was also uncertainty about the House passing the Build Back Better Act earlier this year, yet we were able to come together and do it,” Moulton said. He said the Senate needs to follow the House’s lead and “get it done.”
He was also critical of Manchin’s opposition to paid family leave provisions.
“He apparently thinks that we are in a good place with being one of six developed nations in the entire world that doesn’t have paid family leave. I think it’s an absurd position and I think he’s terribly wrong, but that doesn’t mean we can’t convince him to pass the bill,” Moulton said.
Moulton later rebutted a question critical of the Build Back Better bill as “socialist wish list” that would increase the national debt, saddle the next generation with debt and lead to higher inflation.
“This is a fair question,” Moulton said. “It sounds like you have been watching a lot of Fox News, but I know this question is being batted around.” Moulton said Build Back Better, unlike tax cuts under former President Donald Trump, “pays for itself” by raising revenues by closing tax loopholes “making sure that people who make over $400,000 pay their fair share.”
Moulton said the infrastructure bill, which took months of back and forth negotiations, will create thousands of jobs in the district and modernize infrastructure.
He said it would ensure everyone in Massachusetts has access to reliable, high speed Internet, an issue that came to the fore during the pandemic when students were unable to log into school networks.
He touted investments in water and sewage infrastructure, including fixes to systems to stop combined sewage overflow pollution that plagues the Merrimack River and area beaches while creating ways to alert residents when such contamination happens. He has been working with fellow U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, a Democrat from Westford, on such legislation. The bipartisan infrastructure bill has an increase for a program to combat this to the tune of $280 million.
He said he has also led efforts to fund alert systems for residents for when these sewage overflows occur. The Build Back Better Act would invest $2 billion for this.
“It’s no secret that our roads in Massachusetts are jam-packed and the condition of our roads is getting worse,” said Moulton, noting that each year, driving on crumbling roads cost Bay State drivers an average of $620 in car repairs.
The Build Back Better package aims to reduce the costs of health care, child care and combat climate change.
“It’s not a perfect piece of legislation but it’s pretty darn good,” said Moulton who voted for the package a few weeks ago. One of the ways he said it would make a difference is that it would extend the $300 child tax credit, which ended this week, for another year.
“I’m a parent myself, as you all know, and Liz and I know how expensive child care can get,” said Moulton, who said Massachusetts families would save $254 a week for child care, while extending access to free, high-quality preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds. The plan would save cost of medications and help fight climate change by making electric vehicles more affordable and providing funding for high-speed rail, something Moulton has championed.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.