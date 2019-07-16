Those visiting Marblehead are in for a sight, as the town transformed into Salem during Halloween almost overnight.
Producers on the set of the new Adam Sandler-Happy Madison Productions film titled “Hubie Halloween” transformed the town into a frightful Salem-inspired downtown for a large Halloween parade scene from the movie. Pumpkins and fake spiderwebs line storefronts, witch signs hang on the sides of buildings and a large Salem Police Department badge was even installed on a dentist office on Hooper Street.
Scenes will also be filmed on Salem Common. Filming will take place in the western portion of the common on Wednesday, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. No parking will be allowed on Washington Square South and North during filming. Traffic will also be detoured at Washington Square West at Essex Street, Winter at Bridge streets, and Brown at Howard streets. Residents will be able to access Winter and Brown streets and Kimball Court. Williams, Mall and Oliver streets will be closed to through traffic at Bridge Street, but residents will still be able to access their homes from Bridge Street. Salem police will be on site.
Filming is also planned on Monday, July 22, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be some parking restrictions around the common, but no street closures.
Residents or employees who typically park on Washington Square North or South can email hubiehalloween@gmail.com or call 781-797-0059 for alternate parking assistance during filming.
