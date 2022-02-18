ESSEX — Residents here spoke with representatives from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council for the first time this week to discuss the future of zoning in Essex.
Since November, MPAC has been working alongside town staff and a handful of locals to review Essex’s zoning bylaws and how they effect residents and businesses. A report was presented to the Planning Board in January. On Tuesday, the public got a chance to review it.
During Tuesday’s virtual forum, MPAC senior planner Andrea Harris-Long, regional land use planner Courtney Lewis and community engagement manager Christian Brandt gave attendees a crash course on the basics of zoning and what the current bylaws in Essex allow.
According to Harris-Long, 98% of the land in Essex falls under “general zoning,” which she described as “unique” compared to other Massachusetts communities. Central and southern Conomo Point and the central downtown make up the 2% of land that have permitted principal uses on the books.
Another “unique” aspect Harris-Long pointed out was the town’s site plan review process. Because of the general zoning, reviews are primarily based on the size of building, not its use. Special permitting gives the Planning Board more oversight but it doesn’t apply to the majority of the projects in town.
Essex has very few development guidelines which makes it difficult to, for example, build a commercial or industrial building in a majority residential area. The guidelines the town does have focus on residential buildings, which Harris-Long said unfairly hinders those looking to build housing.
MPAC outlined options to consider. Residents may choose to work with MPAC and town officials to establish and implement more zoning districts. The town could also refine its current bylaws to include more building size limitations, buffer requirements, design guidelines and noise limitations for non-commercial buildings. This would also include an expansion of the town’s site plan review and special permit process, which may require more administrative capacity at Town Hall, said Harris-Long.
MPAC plans to deliver a comprehensive zoning plan of action based on the public’s wants and needs to the Planning Board in April. Harris-Long said the plan will not contain any proposed bylaw changes but will be used to advise the Planning Board when considering any action in the future.
This summer, the town will apply for a state grant to help fund the Planning Board’s efforts to draft new zoning bylaws, which is expected to take place in the fall if the money comes through.
MPAC will host another community outreach forum in March. The date and time have yet to be announced.
Last year’s Town Meeting voted to put a two-year moratorium on business and industrial conversions. During this time, selectmen and Planning Board will draft new zoning regulations to “mitigate any future impacts of health, safety, welfare and quality of life for Essex residents” while keeping the town’s character, Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen stated at the start of Tuesday’s forum.
Residents may learn more or give feedback about Essex zoning by visiting mapc.org/resource-library/essex-zoning-bylaw.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.