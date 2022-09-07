Much-needed rain hits Woodland Acres, Poles Hill brush fires

ROCKPORT — Although a rainy weekend is not ideal for the typical Rockport resident, it was a godsend to the town’s firefighters and their efforts to quell the brush fire at the Woodland Acres Conservation Area.
“I’m confident it’s dormant,” said Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro. “I won’t call it out completely because I don’t know how deep it goes, but it’s out for now. We’re going to make a plan this week to haul the hoses out “
Another 16-acre brush fire on Poles Hill in Gloucester seems to have cooled off for good as well. Gloucester Deputy Fire Chief Andrew McRobb said squads hadn’t been to the wooded area on Wheeler’s Point for any issues for over a week.
“It’s extinguished as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
The smoky Poles Hill brush fire broke out on Aug. 1 and injured three firefighters and cost the department up to $54,000 in overtime, hoses, supplies and equipment through Aug. 24, Gloucester Chief Eric Smith has said.
Rockport’s firefighters have been tending to the Woodland Acres fire on a near daily basis since it started July 13. Those efforts haven’t affected the town’s Fire Department budget as fire personnel are paid a stipend twice a year no matter how calls they answer. The department has lost some hoses and equipment, Frontiero has said.
When the fire began burning under the soil in mid-July, it was estimated to stretch over two acres of dry wooded area. A month later, it grew to 12 acres. All the while, the Commonwealth had designated Cape Ann as a “critical drought” region.
Putting out the fire would have taken an unreasonable amount of water, much more than the town could provide regardless of drought conditions. The only solution for extinguishing the fire was rain, and lots of it. So, throughout July and August, firefighters would soak the perimeter of the fire multiple times a week to stop any further spread.
Two weeks into the blaze, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation created a controlled burn perimeter around the edges of the nature reserve to keep the fire from spreading to nearby houses. Members of the National Guard were called in mid-August to increase the burn buffer zone by digging moats.
The moats seemed to have done the trick. While Frontierro said he continues to check the area daily, there hasn’t been any serious flare-ups for the past couple of weeks.
“Ten days ago, the middle was smoldering,” Frontierro continued, “but it was nothing to be concerned about.”
This past weekend’s rain may have been a knock-out blow for the fire, but only time will tell.
“We can deal with (flare-ups) with tank water at this point,” said Frontierro. “I don’t know if we’ll deal with any running fire or anything. We get a little smoldering here or there unless there’s a huge dry-out in the future.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.