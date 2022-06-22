BankGloucester is hosting a public viewing for artist Jim Murphy, now on view, in the bank's main lobby at 160 Main St. in Gloucester.
This exhibit is anchored by two paintings, each of which is focused on the stone for which Cape Ann is known, according to a press release.
One painting, "Bass Rocks," depicts the shoreline "formed by nature and time" while the painting, "The Quarry Bridge," portrays the granite bridge in Rockport that was built by "human hands" in 1872. Underneath the bridge lies the railbed by which blocks of stone were transported from Flat Ledge Quarry to schooners awaiting their cargo at Granite Pier.
Other paintings depict Dogtown in winter and the Essex marshes, among other scenes.
A Norwood native, Murphy earned a degree from Massachusetts College of Art. His work has been recognized by Rockport Art Association, Granite Shore Gallery and the North Shore Arts Association in Gloucester.
The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 6. More details are available at www.jimmurphyfineart.com.