Looking for something to with the kids during the school vacation? Consider Cape Ann Museum, where admission is free to families Tuesday, Dec. 27, to Friday, Dec. 30.
Activities for visitors of all ages will be set up throughout the galleries, in the CAM Studio, and in the CAM Auditorium.
Make a foil rubbing of a Folly Cove Designer block in the special exhibition "Designed & Hand-Blocked" by the Folly Cove Designers, take a moment to sail on down to the Maritime & Fisheries Galleries to learn about navigation by the stars and make your own sextant and visit the CAM Studio to learn how to watercolor paint a galaxy with constellations. Try two favorite activities of children in colonial America. There are riddles to master and make your own embroidery craft in the galleries.
Also during winter break, the CAM Teen Council is hosting Winter Wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While this event is free to the public, registration is required at capeannmuseum.org/events/cam-teen-winter-wonderland/
Families are invited to bring their fuzziest blankets, fluffiest pillows, and wear their comfiest pajamas to experience a day of joy during the cold of Cape Ann winters. A "Happy Feet (2006)" showing will begin at 11 a.m. There'll be hot cocoa, fresh-baked treats and peppermint bark.
Families can also decorate Cape Ann lighthouse cookies while taking in the rich culture that musuem has to offer.
Cape Ann Museum is located at 27 Pleasant St. Details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org.