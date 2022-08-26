Museum hosting free Brazilian Independence Day Celebration on Sunday

There will be a free 200th Brazilian Independence Day Celebration at Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. to celebrate Brazilian food, culture, music and dance. One of the programs will be a performance by Capoeira MDP, which is pictured here during the Gloucester Juneteenth Festival at the CAM Green. The event on Aug. 28 is at the museum downtown at 27 Pleasant St.