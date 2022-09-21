To tell the full history of the land that is now called Gloucester, the Cape Ann Museum and the Wampanoag curatorial firm SmokeSygnals are hosting Indigenous Heritage Day at Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., this Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 4 p.m.
The freee festivities will celebrate the culture and traditions of the original stewards of the area, featuring interactive song, dance, and activities from the Massachusett, Nipmuc, and Wampanoag Tribes.
“We have paid particular attention to emphasizing and showcasing the Indigenous culture and traditions here on Cape Ann,” said Oliver Barker, director of Cape Ann Museum, in a prepared statement. “The museum is honored to be able to host these important events that we hope begin broader conversations.”
The day’s events will include speakers and a performance by the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers, who invite the public to participate in traditional dance, music, and history of the Eastern Woodlands Tribes. Families will also have an opportunity to participate in a craft station for a hands-on experience of Indigenous culture.
This summer, Darius Coombs, a {span}Mashpee{/span}{span} Wampanoag,{/span} restored two fishing weights from the Cape Ann Museum’s indigenous artifact collection. He created a fishing net with the artifacts, using the same methods and materials that his ancestors used hundreds of years ago. The artifacts will be presented during the event and will be on display at the Cape Ann Museum’s downtown campus on Pleasant Street in the Maritime & Fisheries Galleries, complementing an expanded display of artifacts from Apriland upcoming initiatives to continue to share the Indigenous story of the area.
Indigenous Heritage Day is part of a series of events presented by the Cape Ann Museum this year to celebrate the many different facets of the Cape Ann community, including Gloucester’s So Salty in January, the Gloucester Juneteenth Festival in June, and Brazilian Independence Day in August. More than 1,800 people have attended the festivals so far this year to learn about and celebrate these aspects of Cape Ann’s cultural heritage.
All parking will be at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, 32 Cherry St., with a shuttle bus running between locations. On-site parking is reserved for those with accessibility requirements.