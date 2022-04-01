Sculptures by Cape Ann eighth-graders will be incorporated in an upcoming exhibit at the Cape Ann Museum.
Cape Ann Museum education manager Miranda Aisling visited Manchester Essex Regional, Rockport and O’Maley Innovation middle schools twice this school year to talk with eighth-graders about the work of renowned Cape Ann sculptor Walker Hancock (1901-1998) and to teach them how to create their own wire armature and then cover it in clay. Each student was asked to portray themselves doing their favorite activity.
The “Sculpting Self” program was inspired by Hancock’s Basketball Series. From 1961 to 1977, he made sculptures inspired by watching the Gloucester High School varsity basketball team practice. “The basketball players were the result of having the opportunity to observe the game in its amateur form, which to me is more interesting than the professional, from the point of view of action. Because there are many more accidents than in professional plays,” Hancock said during an interview at the Cape Ann Museum in 1989.
This week the eighth-graders’ works were delivered to the museum for an exhibition that will pair the student and master works together. They will be on view at the museum, 27 Pleasant St., in Gloucester, from April 16 to June 12.
Admission to the museum will be free for Cape Ann families during April school vacation week so they can see the exhibition. On May 21, scholar Meg Black, PhD, will present “CAM Talks: Behind Walker Hancock’s sculptures, The Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane.” A free family tour on the “Sculptors of Cape Ann” will also be held May 28. Visit www.capeannmuseum.org for more details and to sign up.