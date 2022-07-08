Two bronze Depression-era bronze plaques, once installed on Jodrey State Fish Pier, have been conserved and the Cape Ann community is invited to see them at no cost this Saturday.
The Cape Ann Museum is displaying the plaques at its downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. This Saturday, July 9, admission for Cape Ann residents is free as part of the museum’s Second Saturday program which provides complimentary admission for all Cape Ann residents on the second Saturday of each month.
The matching plaques were cast in 1938 and are the work of John F. Paramino (1889-1956), who also made the bronze doors atop the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge. The plaques likely were the finishing touch on the construction of Jodrey State Fish Pier, funded by the federal government and the state of Massachusetts and designed to breathe new life into Gloucester’s fishing industry.
The two plaques are identical, measuring 70 inches tall by 42 inches wide, and weighing around 200 pounds each, said museum director Oliver Barker.
"There were four very strong gentlemen here maneuvering them around," Barker said. The plaques have been installed on the rear wall of the Cape Ann Gallery, where Paramino's 300-pound bridge door were displayed for a time in 2015. "The museum underwent a renovation before my time, before 2014, and luckily had the foresight to reinforce the walls."
Each plaque shows fishing schooners in relief, the seal of the Commonwealth and officials’ names, including then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Decorative motifs are evocative of Gloucester’s fishing industry. On display with the plaques are images from the museum’s archives, documenting the construction of the pier.
"We have a great library and archive — including photographs gifted to us by the Gloucester Daily Times — and we used those illustrations to strategically tell a more in-depth story, an archival story, of the building of the pier and installed it on a loop."
Exactly where this pair of plaques had been originally installed at Jodrey State Fish Pier and when they were taken down remains unknown, according to the museum. Credit for saving the plaques from being lost goes to now retired MassDevelopment facility manager Anthony Militello who recognized their historical importance.
"They were found in storage on the pier as I understand it," Barker said. "No one was sure when they came down or where they were on the pier."
Conservation of the pieces, funded by MassDevelopment, was recently completed at Skylight Studios in Woburn, which also did the conservation work on Paramino's doors for the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge. Also critical to the local conservation effort are former Mayor John Bell, Patrick Scalli of MassDevelopment, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, according to the museum.
"I want to reiterate how critical John Bell was, for making us aware they existed and for helping to connect all the parties that lead to this reinstallation and placing them on view," Barker said.
Paramino was born in Boston to immigrant parents and studied modeling at the North Bennet Street School. He continued his studies under Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Bela Pratt and by 1916 had his own studio in Boston. His public works are installed across Boston, from The Founders Memorial on the Common (1930) to the World War II Memorial in the Fenway (1947-48).
The sculptor's plaques will be on display at least through the fall, Barker said. Their appearance ties several exhibits on Gloucester's importance to the fishing industry together, Barker said, from the downstairs gallery model of Gloucester at its height as a fishing power created for the World's Fair in 1893, to the plaques created during the push to revitalize the fish pier in the 1930s, to the new exhibit in main gallery, Legacy of the Family-Owned Fishing Vessel, which runs through Sept. 18 and explores the important heritage of family-owned commercial fishing vessels on Cape Ann and includes models, paintings, and photographs, all gathered from local fishing families.
"It is," Baker said, "a very nice connection."