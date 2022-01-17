A philanthropically-minded, local “white knight” has come to the rescue of Cape Ann’s only shop selling musical instruments.
“It’s a tough business in that my friends who have owned music stores, many have closed shop since the internet started, with even thinner profit margins,” said Tom Eaton, of Diamond Cove Music — “A Picker’s Delight” — at 57 Washington St.
The realities of COVID-19 brought new challenges.
“Luckily we fared OK through that. When the pandemic hit, I thought I was done for because the first 10 days after the shutdown of all commerce around town, I didn’t have a single sale. Then online orders started coming in because people now had time on their hands and were looking to pick up an instrument.”
But last fall his landlord opted to sell, and Eaton knew he had arrived at a crossroads. Though he had the right of first refusal to buy the building, he did not have the resources to do it on his own; and if he had to move, it might have been the end of his music shop for many reasons.
Around that time, one of his customers came in and applauded Eaton for how great the shop looked. This customer saw Eaton’s demeanor sink.
Learning why his comment drew such a reaction, the music-loving customer offered to become a silent partner.
“I grew up in Gloucester and we need a music store in Gloucester, and I would hate to see this disappear,” related Eaton because this resident wants to remain anonymous.
With the assistance of Cape Ann Savings Bank, the business deal was done and Diamond Cove Music starts the new year on a secure foundation.
This is good news for local musicians and music teachers.
“I look forward to the future of Diamond Cove Music and the relationship I feel fortunate to have established with Tom. We cannot take for granted the importance of a shop that one can walk into and feel a sense of community, connection and inspiration,” said Carlos Menezes Jr., director of bands and music at O’Maley Innovation Middle School and leader of Cape Ann Big Band.
“It’s one thing to see something online and order with one-day shipping. It’s a whole other experience being connected to it,” Menezes added.
Eaton has been at the Washington Street shop since 2014, and prior to that he had a showroom in the lower level of his house on Nashua Avenue in Annisquam, at the end of which is Diamond Cove. His business got its name at the suggestion of his then 9-year-old son. The family later moved to Lanesville and the business continued with its walls sporting guitars, banjos, mandolins, violins, and ukuleles, among many other items.
In the late 1970s, Eaton was a full-time musician and on the road for about five years. He had attended Colorado State University, and stayed out West where he got into playing bluegrass music.
“I have lots of experience playing professionally, taking my music to 24 countries,” said Eaton.
He has written scores for films on PBS and music for about 24 shows of “Says You!,” a public radio game show.
Eaton’s endless passion for music and helping others on their musical journey has helped him persevere.
Mike Luster, executive vice president of commercial lending, said Cape Ann Savings Bank was thrilled when Eaton and his silent partner reached out for guidance.
“We are a community bank and we look forward to assisting small businesses like Diamond Cove,” said Luster. “We couldn’t be more excited to play a role to support this effort and keep Diamond Cove on Cape Ann and serve this community. The bank played a role as did the silent partner, but you have to give Tom the credit to make this investment, and he hasn’t wavered.”
A loyal customer, Menezes remembers when the store first opened.
“At first, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I walked into the shop. I thought to myself ‘Is this really here, in Gloucester?!’ It all made sense when I met Tom,” he said. “The shop itself is a reflection of his passion, character, and investment in all things music. He is dedicated to curating a shop that serves the needs of Cape Ann’s diverse musical palette.”
The shop also offers lessons for all ages as well as some repairs and restoration. There are workshops, and weekly jam sessions.
“There are a lot of people who play at home who don’t get to play with other people, and may be nervous about it or don’t feel like they are ready for an open mic. But this is no pressure and we have a lot of fun,” Eaton said. “I’m feeling blessed and grateful for the stability of the business going into 2022. and I feel privileged to be able to give back to the community and just help other musicians. This has brought such joy to me over the years.”
Menezes said he feels a sense of pride and ease knowing that there is a local shop where he can send students for essential gear.
“Tom is dedicated to the growth of my program and has established an ongoing conversation about the specific types of items to stock for brass and woodwind players,” he said.
He added that otherwise, a student is at the mercy of shipping lead times or a ride to Danvers or Boston to find the closest music stores.
“A music shop like Diamond Cove doesn’t just provide the materials we need. It fosters community and connects musicians in a way that doesn’t happen via social media and gigs,” said Menezes. “I remember discovering local musicians who inspired me to keep playing when I visited Gloucester Music as a kid. Sometimes it was that they were there, and helped me pick out a good music book or provided advice. Other times, it was discovering their talent.”
