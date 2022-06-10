The musical enchantments of the notions of hope and joy will resound throughout the opening weekend celebration of the 41st Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Opening night on Saturday brings together an all-star ensemble comprised of more than a dozen musicians from leading chamber music groups across the country.
The program includes Schubert’s beloved “Death and the Maiden,” a chamber music arrangement by Mahler, along with Elgar’s “Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op. 20.”
This season the Rockport Chamber Music Festival is back in full musical force, including its popular late-night cabaret series.
“Talking about the varied programs is like talking about your children. I love all of them,” said Artistic Director Barry Shiffman. “Truly, there is something for everybody and that’s been our goal. The festival features the finest performers, both new and returning, and magic happens. You feel it as soon as you walk into the building and you feel this magic temple of sound and it’s amazing. It allows you to experience music in a way you can’t at home.”
This season brings the festival back to a level of pre-COVID activity.
“We have not held back,” said Shiffman. “I think you will see that with opening night. It’s an over-the-top collection of chamber music players coming together for the sole purpose of celebrating the act of coming together and launching this festival after what has been a challenging period. So many artists I spoke to are eagerly wanting to return to ensemble playing following the difficult period of the last two years.”
In describing the music on Saturday’s program, he noted: “The opening night festivities bring a range of musical expression to the stage in orchestral splendor, from the beautiful arching melodies of Elgar’s ‘Serenade for Strings’ to the dance-like rhythms of the closing movement of Schubert’s ‘Death and the Maiden.’”
The festival celebrates chamber music and musicians at all levels.
“It’s about shining the same light on the great performers of our times as well as the great performers of the new generation. We don’t have a young artists series. We give them the same stage,” he said.
Violinist Stella Chen and double-bassist Xavier Foley are two examples.
Chen is a First Prize winner of the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Belgium, as well as a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award.
Shiffman notes that Foley is both a performer and composer.
“That tradition has become somewhat lost in 20th century and is coming back today. If you go back a couple hundred years ago, they were all composer/performers. I love what appears new and revelatory actually embraces a former tradition,” said Shiffman.
In addition to classic chamber music, the festival also includes new works, which have been part of the history of the festival.
“I would say to everybody to come to any concert. If there are composers that you’ve never heard of, it doesn’t mean you won’t love it,” added Shiffman. “You decide what you want to come to, but I promise you, every concert will be great, and challenge yourself and get a ticket for a cabaret upstairs. That is where the musicians let their hair down. The festival is about coming together and reveling in the music, in the sharing of the music, and that happens in a magical way.”
In addition to the opening night extravaganza on Saturday, the first weekend also features violinist Stella Chen with pianist Henry Kramer on Sunday, June 12, at 5 p.m., with a program of works by Mozart, Ravel, Schubert, Bacewicz, Alberga and Waxman.