ROCKPORT — The Massachusetts National Guard has answered the the town's call to help fight the ongoing Woodland Acres fire.
Gov. Charlie Baker activated the guard, allowing up to 30 specially-trained service personnel to assist local firefighters.
The fire at the Woodland Acres Conservation Area, also known as the Briarwood Fire, is one of more than 800 wildfires reported this year in the Commonwealth which have burned a combined 1,248 acres, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry.
Burning for one month across a 19-acre profile, the Briarwood Fire continues to smolder above and below ground, according to a statement from the governor's office. To protect residents and visitors, state and local officials have established a delineated containment area which the governor's office said members of the National Guard will support as part of the mission.
The women and men selected for this mission serve as firefighters in the Massachusetts Army National Guard's tactical firefighting units on Joint Base Cape Cod. The 179th and 180th Engineer Detachments specialize in complex rescue and firefighting operations at home and abroad, including forest fires, structural fires, aircraft crash incidents, vehicle emergencies, and hazardous material incidents. Their wildfire suppression training, expertise, and regular collaboration with the Department of Conservation and Recreation equip them to strengthen the containment line and contribute to Rockport’s ongoing fire mitigation efforts.
In light of the drought facing every region of the Commonwealth, members of the public can access the Department of Fire Safety resources here, and are asked to take special care around any outdoor activities that increase the risk of brush and forest fires such as grilling, camping, smoking, and using power equipment that can reach high temperatures, such as lawnmowers and ATVs.