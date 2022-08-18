ROCKPORT — Members of the state Army National Guard spent much Thursday digging trenches in Woodland Acres in an effort aimed at taming the brush fire that has been blazing in the conservation area for more than a month.
The moat being dug by around 15 members of the National Guard will line the interior of the controlled burn radius previously implemented by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. By digging, the National Guardsmen aim to extinguish some areas of the underground fire and extend the “cold area” that buffers the blaze from the radius.
“Right now the cold area is around 10 to 15 feet,” explained Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro while at the site. “We’re looking to extend that buffer to 30 feet.”
A bigger cold area will further restrict the fire from spreading, according to Frontierro. He explained that without a 30-foot radius, a tree could potentially catch fire, topple over the controlled burn radius and potentially ignite a new fire near neighboring houses.
Around noon on Thursday, Sgt. 1st Class Robert Rogowski and his crew were taking a lunch break.
“The fire is really deep and it follows the root system,” Rogowski explained. “We’re working on the edges and taking out some of the residual fires.”
Two squads started digging at 7:30 a.m. from the north and south points of Briarwood Road with the goal of meeting each other on the eastern side of Woodland Acres. In total, the length is around nine-tenths of a mile.
“We were called up a 7 last night and Rockport put us up at the high school,” Rogowski said Thursday. “This morning we met with the police chief (John Horvath), fire chief (Kirk Keating), forest fire chief (Frontierro), the DPW chief (Gary LeBlanc) and the town administrator (Mitch Vieira) to get the low-down on the situation.”
The crew has been scheduled to dig on Friday, but Rogowski said on Thursday the guardsmen might complete their assignment by the end of the day.
“We’re excited to be here,” he said. “This is the first time our units were activated specifically for a wild fire. We’ve been training for it since 2010. We’re excited to show off our machinery and our operations.”
Gov. Charlie Baker activated the National Guard at Rockport’s request. Rogowski and his colleagues serve as firefighters in the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s tactical firefighting units on Joint Base Cape Cod. They specialize in complex rescue and firefighting operations at home and abroad.
Once the National Guard is completed with its work, Rockport firefighters will continue to monitor the edges of the fire. The center will continue to burn until heavy rainfall knocks it out completely.
“It could stay dormant for weeks or even months,” said Frontierro. “We were out today taking out a section of the fire that had been dormant for weeks. In my 42 years of being a firefighter, I have never seen conditions like this.”
The fire at the Woodland Acres Conservation Area, also known as the Briarwood Fire, is one of more than 800 wildfires reported this year in the Commonwealth which have burned a combined 1,248 acres, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry.
In light of the drought facing every region of the Commonwealth, members of the public are asked to take special care in any outdoor activities that increase the risk of brush and forest fires such as grilling, camping, smoking, and using power equipment that can reach high temperatures, such as lawnmowers and ATVs.
