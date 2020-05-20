AP-NORC poll: Americans harbor strong fear of new infections

John Bazemore/AP file photo/Jason Godbey hangs a banner over the entrance of Madison Chop House Grille on April 27 as the restaurant prepared to shift from take out only to dine-in service in Madison, Georgia. Strong concern about a second wave of coronavirus infections is reinforcing widespread opposition among Americans to reopening public places, a new polls finds, even as many state leaders step up efforts to return to life before the pandemic.