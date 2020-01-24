BOSTON — Former New York City mayor and Medford native Michael Bloomberg has hired a top political advisor to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to advise his Massachusetts presidential campaign efforts in the run-up to Super Tuesday.
Will Keyser, a former aide to the late Sen. Edward Kennedy and a Baker confidant, will be a senior advisor to Bloomberg's campaign in Massachusetts, while Jordan Overstreet, a Missouri native and veteran of campaigns around the country, will oversee the campaign as state director.
The Bloomberg campaign said it has already hired three dozen staffers in Massachusetts and plans to open at least six offices across the state.
Natalie Kostich, a Belmont native, will serve as operations director, and Ross Doty, the youngest elected official in Walpole history, will be the campaign's Massachusetts organizing director.
"The stakes in this election truly have never been higher. We must nominate the Democrat who is best positioned to defeat President Trump, and Mike is that candidate. I know Massachusetts can count on Medford-native Mike Bloomberg to get it done," Keyser said in a statement.
Bloomberg, who is one of the wealthiest men in the country thanks to his eponymous media company, has been spending huge sums of his own money on advertising since getting into the race later than most candidates, with a focus on the delegate-rich states that will vote on Super Tuesday rather than the early voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.
Massachusetts does not have a lot of delegates compared to states such as California and Texas, where voters will also go to the polls on March 3, and it has two home-state candidates in U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Gov. Deval Patrick who will be on the Democratic ballot.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has also polled strongly in Massachusetts and will be in the state Friday for a fundraiser, according to his campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.