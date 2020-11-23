BOSTON — U.S. banks are facing competition for deposits from a new and formidable entity: Google.
Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, last week announced plans for a 2021 launch of Plex Accounts, a digital bank account offered in its Google Pay app in partnership with 11 U.S. banks and credit unions.
Moody's Investors Service quickly tagged the development as credit negative for U.S. banks.
"The launch of Google Pay Plex Accounts is an example of big tech's expansion into retail financial services," Moody's wrote in a credit outlook released Sunday. "It capitalizes on the rising popularity of digital wallets, an example of the widening application of digital innovations in financial services that we expect will continue to drive disruption across banking."
Analysts wrote that "digital innovation and a flourishing financial technology sector present a threat to U.S. banks."
They noted a low barrier to entry into retail financial services for firms with large existing customer bases, contrasting that shift with the historical requirement that banks build out expensive branch networks. Citibank is one of the 11 banks and credit unions partnering with Google on Plex Accounts.
Moody's capped its take on the development with a cautionary note.
"In our view, partnerships in which banks cede control of a large share of customer relationships pose the greatest risk to incumbent financial institutions," it wrote. "Such developments increase the risk of our alternate scenario, where big tech firms control a larger share of distribution and displace incumbents that fail to execute timely, effective digital strategies."
