Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

FBI/AP file photo/ In a lawsuit filed Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev sued the federal government for $250,000 over what he calls his "unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory" treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence for his conviction of carrying out the April 15, 2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260.