BOSTOn— Cultural institutions like museums, zoos, aquariums and performing arts venues are drivers of local economies and need help from the federal government to weather the COVID-19 crisis, according to a coalition of 205 regional chambers of commerce from every state.
Led by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and New York's Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, the coalition wrote to U.S. House and Senate leaders on Thursday requesting that they take a series of steps to bolster such institutions.
The chambers said cultural institutions are collectively losing nearly $33 million a day because of closures.
The letter asked that federal lawmakers increase the allocation for the Institute of Museums and Library Services and National Endowment for the Arts, require the Federal Reserve to broaden its Main Street Lending Program, and extend both the Paycheck Protection Program and the universal charitable deduction provision to help cultural institutions stay afloat.